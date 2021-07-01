Advertisement

Dangerous heat in Northwest, Canada

Record breaking heat earlier this week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KWQC) - There was an area of high pressure, also called a heat dome, to the Northwest and Canada that has brought unprecedented heat this past week. There are still millions of people dealing with the dangerous heat.

Record high temperatures in Seattle and Portland were shattered Monday, June 28.
Record high temperatures in Seattle and Portland were shattered Monday, June 28.(KWQC)

Earlier this week several locations broke record high temperatures, including Seattle and Portland. The all-time record high temperatures for both locations are now from June 28 of this year.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect through parts of the weekend.
Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect through parts of the weekend.(KWQC)

Hundreds of deaths could be linked to the Northwest heat wave we have seen in recent days. There are excessive heat warnings and heat advisories in effect today and some will continue through parts of the weekend for the Northwest and Canada. For the next few days the heat will still be on with areas near Boise, Billings and Saskatoon seeing temperatures near 100 degrees.

These are a few of the multiple ways to beat the heat.
These are a few of the multiple ways to beat the heat.(KWQC)

Stay hydrated and in an air-conditioned room as much as possible. Remember to look for children and pets before you lock your vehicle. Although it will be cooler Friday, the heat and humidity return by the 4th of July for the Quad Cities.

Illinois' gas tax increases again July 1
