Discover a unique flea market every Sunday

Suzon Robbins and Tara Colby join Paula in-studio to show off some items and explain their new take on a flea market. Local items such as beard balm, homemade delicious-smelling candles, artwork, and much more is available at this weekly flea market called Guerilla FleaZilla.

Guerilla FleaZilla is happening every Sunday (with the exception of July 4) for art enthusiasts from 12PM - 5PM. With a fully-stocked bar, there isn’t much this event doesn’t have!

Guerilla FleaZilla // The Village Theater 2113 E 11th Street, Davenport, Iowa

