Evacuations extended near northern Illinois industrial fire

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORRIS, Ill. (AP) - Toxic fumes and smoke from a burning former paper mill in northern Illinois that officials had believed was long abandoned but actually contained massive amounts of lithium batteries prompted officials to extend an evacuation order for the area.

The fire that started in Morris around midday Tuesday prompted city officials to order the evacuation of 3,000-4,000 people. The fire continued to burn Thursday morning about 70 miles southwest of Chicago, and residents now will not be allowed to return home until 9 p.m. Thursday. An earlier evacuation order was to end at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Lithium batteries have exploded inside the building and fire officials have said they decided to let the blaze burn out because they fear trying to extinguish it could trigger more explosions.

