Illinois’ gas tax increases again July 1

ILLINOIS (KWQC) - Illinois’ fuel tax increases by a half cent per gallon of gas, from 38.7 to 38.2 cents per gallon, starting July 1. The half cent increase is part of an over 40 billion dollar plan signed by Governor Pritzker in 2019. The tax money will go toward improving infrastructure like roads, bridges, and public transportation.

In 2019, the state’s gas tax doubled from 19 to 38 cents per gallon. On July 1, 2020, it increased again to 38.7 cents. Now at 39.2, Illinois has the third highest cost at the pump in the country according to the American Petroleum Institute.

Triple A says more than 47 million Americans are expected to travel this 4th of July weekend, nearly back to pre-pandemic numbers.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.