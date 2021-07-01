Lincoln Residences creates new family housing in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Families are starting to move into a changed neighborhood in Rock Island. Lincoln Residences turned what used to be old, block style apartments into dozens of triplexes, duplexes, and single family homes. Applications for available housing in the neighborhood are on the Community Home Partners website.

Rent for the homes are based off of the persons income. All units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, decorative lighting, vinyl flooring, and plenty of storage.

Community Home Partners have invested over $70 million in improvements to Rock Island neighborhoods.

