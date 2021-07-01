Making cookies with Oh So Sweet!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tiphanie Cannon from Oh So Sweet demonstrates how to create these fun-colored sugar cookies that can be created at home with these simple steps below. Fireworks Frosted Cookie is a good way to entertain kids and teach them around the kitchen with diverse ingredients & measurements.

Fireworks Frosted Cookie

-1 3/4 C flour

-1/4 t salt

-1/4 t baking powder

-3/4 C unsalted butter

-2 T Crisco

-1 egg

-2 t vanilla

Icing

- 2 C powdered sugar

- 2 T pasteurized egg whites

- 2 t vanilla

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking powder. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter shortening and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla and beat until incorporated.

Add the flour mixture and mix until incorporated. Wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate for 4 hours.

Preheat the oven to 325.

Dust the work surface with flour. Unwrap chilled dough and put it directly on the work surface. Roll the dough 1/4 inch thick. Use a cookie cutter to cut shapes.

Bake cookies for 12 minutes or until they are set but not brown. Cool completely.

Making the Royal Icing:

In a large bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, egg whites, and vanilla until completely smooth. Add 2 drops of red food coloring and 2 drops of blue. Swirl with a toothpick. Dip cookies and let extra royal icing drip off the side. Set aside to set up.

Oh So Sweet // 314 Main St, Davenport, IA 52801 // Facebook

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.