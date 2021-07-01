Advertisement

Man claiming he was tortured into cop murder confession sues

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT
CHICAGO (AP) - A victim of torture by Chicago police officers under the command of convicted perjurer Jon Burge has filed a federal lawsuit against city officials and Cook County prosecutors.

Jackie Wilson claims he was tortured into making a false confession for the 1982 murder of two police officers. Wilson spent 36 years in prison.

Murder charges against Wilson were dismissed in October 2020 near the end of his third trial for the killing of Officer Richard O’Brien. Another officer, William Fahey, was also killed.

Wilson’s lawsuit names former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, Burge, two former Chicago police superintendents, and several current and former Cook County prosecutors.

