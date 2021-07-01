Advertisement

OSF HealthCare now owns Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Illinois

(WLUC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - What’s said to be one of the largest employers in Bureau County is now owned by OSF HealthCare. According to a news release, the former Perry Memorial Hospital is now the 15th to join the Peoria-based health system. The 25-bed critical care facility is now called OSF Saint Clare with some 300 employees.

OSF HealthCare was started by the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis.

“While the signs may change, the care that’s going to be provided is still from those same people that have been serving the community for years and they’re still taking care of their friends, family, and neighbors and that’s not going to change,” said Jackie Kernan, president of OSF Saint Clare Medical Center.

The Most Reverend Louis Tylka, Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Peoria, conducted the Blessing and Dedication ceremony. Beginning this fall, OSF Saint Clare will offer new services to the community including OSF OnCall and OSF MyChart with the integration of OSF’s electronic medical record system.

Discussions to explore the partnership began in August, 2019 with representatives of Perry Memorial Hospital, the City of Princeton, which owned the hospital, and OSF HealthCare. The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the change in January of 2021.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Police are investigating and an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch is closed Wednesday...
Wednesday robbery shuts down lobby of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Officials say the city’s course of action is to repair what has been discovered thus far,...
‘Several issues’ discovered to be cause of two large sinkholes in Davenport, asks for drivers to ‘be patient’
A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the...
Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Latest News

The Butterworth Dog Park in Moline is now open to the public according to officials in Moline....
Butterworth Dog Park opens to the public in Moline
Untreated hearing loss increases risk for dementia
Untreated hearing loss increases risk for dementia
Resuming sports can lead to injuries for adults and kids alike.
Summer injuries
Resuming sports can lead to injuries for adults and kids alike.
Summer injruies