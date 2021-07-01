OSF HealthCare now owns Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Illinois

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - What’s said to be one of the largest employers in Bureau County is now owned by OSF HealthCare. According to a news release, the former Perry Memorial Hospital is now the 15th to join the Peoria-based health system. The 25-bed critical care facility is now called OSF Saint Clare with some 300 employees.

OSF HealthCare was started by the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis.

“While the signs may change, the care that’s going to be provided is still from those same people that have been serving the community for years and they’re still taking care of their friends, family, and neighbors and that’s not going to change,” said Jackie Kernan, president of OSF Saint Clare Medical Center.

The Most Reverend Louis Tylka, Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Peoria, conducted the Blessing and Dedication ceremony. Beginning this fall, OSF Saint Clare will offer new services to the community including OSF OnCall and OSF MyChart with the integration of OSF’s electronic medical record system.

Discussions to explore the partnership began in August, 2019 with representatives of Perry Memorial Hospital, the City of Princeton, which owned the hospital, and OSF HealthCare. The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the change in January of 2021.

