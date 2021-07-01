Criminal justice reform: parts of Illinois law take effect

QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) - Changes to the criminal justice system in Illinois start taking effect Thursday.

Illinois lawmakers passed the SAFE T Act in February, with a follow-up Trailer bill earlier this month.

The legislation was in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody.

Portions of the law that begin include: requirement of law enforcement in the state to track and report when responding to mental health crises, discharge their firearm, or use force that results in death or serious injury.

The law also details officer’s use of force, mandates officers intervene when another is doing something wrong, requires police misconduct records be maintained permanently, and brings new training requirements.

“That’s one of the main things is to have all the officers stay up to date on training. Follow use of force policies we have. Mental health policies on how you handle calls like that,” Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said,

One concern for the Chief of Police in Galesburg is cost.

“We feel comfortable that we will be able to understand what is being brought to us and comply with any expectations that the legislature has,” Chief Russ Idle said, “I’m always supportive of new training. Any time you can bring training to officers, that’s a good thing. One of the things with the law is that it does have a lot of different requirements. However it doesn’t fund any of them.”

The law also eliminates the state’s cash bail system in 2023. Both law enforcement leaders fear its elimination will put repeat offenders right back on the street, including in Whiteside County where substance abuse is the main issue.

“Police reform I understand. Changes have to come. Law enforcement will overcome the changes. We still have a job to do everyday. The men and women who put on the uniform go out and protect the citizens that we patrol in a county or city we work in,” Sheriff Booker said.

The law also requires all police officers be equipped with body cameras by 2025.

