Pennie Kellenberger wins Hometown Hero Award

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pennie Kellenberger was the recipient of the Hometown Hero Award presented by TV6 and SERVPRO. Kellenberger was chosen for her contributions to serving the homeless, underprivileged and at risk youth as the Director of The Center in Davenport.

“You know I don’t claim to be anybody’s hero or anybody’s role model, I’m just trying to be a better person than I was five minutes ago and so when I see people that come in and are trying to seek assistance or needing some help with housing or personal items, I’m glad to be able to help them, but through me helping them, it helps me to just be a better person” said Kellenberger.

“Pennie has done more for the under served low income homeless people in the QCA than anyone I know. When the pandemic hit, she single handedly circled up all her staff, all her volunteers, and made sure everybody in this community who needed a meal got a meal. I think in this world, we should walk this journey together” said Lynn Johnson who volunteers at The Center.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.