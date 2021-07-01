River Bandits provide incredible experience for teen with Tourette’s syndrome who teased at school

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - When Noah Schlicksup was 12-years-old he was teased at school for his tics from Tourette’s syndrome. Noah overcame the hurt he felt from being teased and found great joy in broadcasting basketball game for North Scott high school. His story went viral and caught the attention of several professional sports teams who invited him to announce their games on the radio. Due to COVID-19, Schlicksup had to wait 17 months to finally get his first chance to announce a professional game. Tuesday, his life long dream became reality when the 14-year-old got to announce a couple of innings of the Quad Cities River Bandits game live on the radio.

“That was amazing I mean I just got to call professional baseball at 14 years old I mean that was incredible considring this is one of my dreams, well it is my dream so getting to go out and call professional baseball, Bandits baseball none the less, that was amazing” said Schlicksup.

“I wasn’t really nervous, it was just excitement, this is my goal, this is where I want to be, so i was just excited to be able to get on the radio and do it”.

“His skills are fantastic, especially for a kid his age, super impressive and not only does he know the numbers but he knows how to carry himself you know he is professional and just has the exact approach that you would want from anyone that you’re sharing the booth with. That guy has so much enthusiasm and is just a joy to be around you know hearing his story was super inspirational” said River Bandits radio announcer Kyle Kercheval.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.