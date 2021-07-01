Sesquicentennial celebration in Eldridge

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Lisa Kotter, City of Eldridge’s City Administrator, explains what to expect at this huge 150 year celebration. Happening on July 9 and 10, the have included a time capsule this year, the city hopes to commemorate memories and put them away for 50 years, opening the time capsule in 2071.

At the event, expect to see a festival that includes sesquicentennial buttons, Bovine Bingo Raffle tickets, free bike giveaways, races, and much more! Special this year along with the 150 year celebration is a one of a kind gun raffle with a local company, Lewis Machine and Tool manufacturer, engraved with the event logo. The raffle tickets can only be bought on Saturday the 10th and much be present to win.

Many sign up sheets can be found on the website linked below.

City of Eldridge // Sheridan Meadows July 9 // Downtown Eldridge July 10

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.