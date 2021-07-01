Some police departments cracking down on illegal firework usage

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fireworks have been heard throughout the Quad Cities area the past few days, and it’s only going to increase as we near the 4th of July. Local police departments are asking you to be safe, especially since it is currently illegal to discharge fireworks.

Even though fireworks are illegal in Illinois, Moline Police know people are still going to shoot them off. In this Facebook post, they tell the public to be careful and smart if they do use fireworks, and to stop using them if the police tell you to do so.

Muscatine Police, however, are not quite as understanding. In this Facebook post they made last week; they say they’re not giving out any more warnings. Anyone caught illegally using fireworks will be fined from $250 to $750 for repeat offenders.

So far this year, there are fewer fireworks complaints for a few reasons says Kevin Jenison, the city of Muscatine’s communication manager. “One [reason] is the weather itself. It’s rather wet and dreary so far to set off fireworks. And we understand there’s still quite a bit of a shortage of fireworks so there not as much available, at least locally,” he shares.

Since Iowa legalized fireworks in 2017, University of Iowa Hospitals say injuries from pyrotechnics there doubled in a year: from 20 to 40.

Nearly 20% of those injuries require amputations, compared to no recorded amputations before the legalization.

Doctors say patients under 18 years old with fireworks injuries also jumped, from 11% to just over 30%.

Dr. Patrick McGonagill is a trauma surgeon at the University of Iowa Hospital and says the vast majority of fireworks-related incidents occur near Independence Day. “Sometimes the firework explosions will cause fingers to be amputated by the explosion as well which is a pretty gruesome thing to see. The remainder of the injuries tend to be hands first and foremost, followed by face, eyes, and torso,” shares Dr. McGonagill.

He goes on to say, the great number of injuries come from those who are under the influence, so he highly recommends only a sober adult handle the fireworks.

Jenison says the safest way to enjoy fireworks this Independence Day is to go to a professional show. You can find a list of those in the QCA here.

