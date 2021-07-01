Advertisement

‘Travel Colors Your World’ this summer

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

At Vander Veer Botanical Park this summer, taking a walk around the park you will discover tales from countries around the world! These stories highlight the country’s vibrant culture, rich history, and beautiful landscape. For over 25 years, The Friends of Vander Veer non-profit organization has partnered with Davenport Parks and Recreation to create exciting educational programs at Vander Veer Botanical Park.

Natasha Sottos talks with Paula over Zoom to explain and show the experience visitors will go through during their Travel Colors Your World program.

Travel Colors Your World is part of 2021′s City-Wide Summer Theme. This year, many Davenport institutions have come together to create a City Wide Summer Theme to expand the summer fun! Conservator hours are Tuesday through Sunday 10 AM - 4 PM, closed on Monday’s.

Vander Veer Botanical Park // 215 West Central Park Ave Davenport, IA 52802 // 563-326-PARK (7275)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Police are investigating and an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch is closed Wednesday...
Wednesday robbery shuts down lobby of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Officials say the city’s course of action is to repair what has been discovered thus far,...
‘Several issues’ discovered to be cause of two large sinkholes in Davenport, asks for drivers to ‘be patient’
A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the...
Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Latest News

Making cookies with Oh So Sweet!
Resuming sports can lead to injuries for adults and kids alike.
Summer injruies
Man claiming he was tortured into cop murder confession sues
Industrial fire in Morris forces evacuations
Evacuations extended near northern Illinois industrial fire