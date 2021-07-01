‘Travel Colors Your World’ this summer

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

At Vander Veer Botanical Park this summer, taking a walk around the park you will discover tales from countries around the world! These stories highlight the country’s vibrant culture, rich history, and beautiful landscape. For over 25 years, The Friends of Vander Veer non-profit organization has partnered with Davenport Parks and Recreation to create exciting educational programs at Vander Veer Botanical Park.

Natasha Sottos talks with Paula over Zoom to explain and show the experience visitors will go through during their Travel Colors Your World program.

Travel Colors Your World is part of 2021′s City-Wide Summer Theme. This year, many Davenport institutions have come together to create a City Wide Summer Theme to expand the summer fun! Conservator hours are Tuesday through Sunday 10 AM - 4 PM, closed on Monday’s.

Vander Veer Botanical Park // 215 West Central Park Ave Davenport, IA 52802 // 563-326-PARK (7275)

