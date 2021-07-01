Advertisement

Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Elsa has formed over the tropical Atlantic on Thursday morning and is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean.

According to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6.

The National Hurricane Center says Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts and was 865 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

Elsa is forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados.

