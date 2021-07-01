Untreated hearing loss increases risk for dementia

DAVENPORT, Iow/ a (KWQC) -

Taylor Parker, Concept by Iowa Hearing, addresses the latest research on why untreated hearing loss is strongly associated with an increased risk of the development of dementia. Mild untreated hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia, moderate hearing impairment is threefold the risk, and severe hearing loss without correction can correlate into a five-times greater likelihood of cognitive problems.

Parker discusses the latest studies at institutions like Johns Hopkins and Stanford. Scientists have discovered that brain scans show that hearing loss may contribute to a faster rate of atrophy in the brain. And making matters worse, hearing loss also contributes to social isolation because it’s so difficult to engage in conversation. All of these factors may contribute to dementia..

Parker talks about the importance of getting a FREE screening and seeking treatment to combat both hearing loss which can have a huge effect on a person’s overall health and wellness. The caring providers and welcoming staff at the clinics make it inviting and comfortable for those suffering from dementia or other memory challenges to enter their offices. Family members are also welcomed into the process and offer unique counseling options to help with a successful home or memory care communication plan.

CONCEPT BY IOWA HEARING / 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7155 or 800-792-9564

CONCEPT BY IOWA HEARING (CLINTON) / 1663 Lincoln Way, Suite A / Clinton, IA 52732 / 563-278-2276

