Advertisement

U.S. of YAY Sandwich Cookies with Tiffanie

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tiffanie Cannon shows how to create a sandwich cookie for the holiday weekend! Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has cookie sandwiches available for any occasion, and as shown during the demonstration, are very simple to involve your kids in at home.

U.S. of YAY Sandwich Cookies

-1 C butter

-3/4 C brown sugar

-1/4 C white sugar

-1 package (3.5 oz) vanilla pudding mix

-2 eggs

-1 t vanilla

-2 1/4 C flour

-1 t baking soda

Cookie Filling

-1 C unsalted butter

-8 C powdered sugar

-1/2 C milk

-1 T vanilla

Preheat oven to 375.

In a mixing bowl fitted with a paddle attachment, cream butter and sugars.  Add pudding mix, eggs and vanilla.  Combine flour.and baking soda.  Add to the cream mixture and mix well.

Divide dough into two equal parts.  Add blue food coloring to one half and red food to the other half.

With a level cookie scoop, bake cookies for 10-12 minutes. Let cool  completely before filling.

While the cookies are cooling, make the Cookie Filling

In a clean mixing bowl fitted with a paddle attachment, beat butter and powdered sugar together along with the milk.  Add the vanilla.  You may need to add more milk to get to a lighter, fluffier consistency.  Mix until light and fluffy.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie // 314 Main St, Davenport, IA 52801 // Facebook

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Police are investigating and an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch is closed Wednesday...
Wednesday robbery shuts down lobby of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Officials say the city’s course of action is to repair what has been discovered thus far,...
‘Several issues’ discovered to be cause of two large sinkholes in Davenport, asks for drivers to ‘be patient’
A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the...
Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Latest News

The Butterworth Dog Park in Moline is now open to the public according to officials in Moline....
Butterworth Dog Park opens to the public in Moline
Untreated hearing loss increases risk for dementia
Untreated hearing loss increases risk for dementia
OSF HealthCare now owns Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Illinois
City of Eldridge 150
Sesquicentennial celebration in Eldridge