U.S. of YAY Sandwich Cookies with Tiffanie

Tiffanie Cannon shows how to create a sandwich cookie for the holiday weekend! Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has cookie sandwiches available for any occasion, and as shown during the demonstration, are very simple to involve your kids in at home.

U.S. of YAY Sandwich Cookies

-1 C butter

-3/4 C brown sugar

-1/4 C white sugar

-1 package (3.5 oz) vanilla pudding mix

-2 eggs

-1 t vanilla

-2 1/4 C flour

-1 t baking soda

Cookie Filling

-1 C unsalted butter

-8 C powdered sugar

-1/2 C milk

-1 T vanilla

Preheat oven to 375.

In a mixing bowl fitted with a paddle attachment, cream butter and sugars. Add pudding mix, eggs and vanilla. Combine flour.and baking soda. Add to the cream mixture and mix well.

Divide dough into two equal parts. Add blue food coloring to one half and red food to the other half.

With a level cookie scoop, bake cookies for 10-12 minutes. Let cool completely before filling.

While the cookies are cooling, make the Cookie Filling

In a clean mixing bowl fitted with a paddle attachment, beat butter and powdered sugar together along with the milk. Add the vanilla. You may need to add more milk to get to a lighter, fluffier consistency. Mix until light and fluffy.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie // 314 Main St, Davenport, IA 52801 // Facebook

