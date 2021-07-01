Advertisement

Venomous snake captured in North Carolina capital

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A venomous snake has been captured two days after it was spotted on the loose in a neighborhood of North Carolina’s capital.

The Raleigh Police Department sent out a notice late Wednesday announcing that the zebra cobra was found and safely removed from a northwest Raleigh neighborhood. Police didn’t give more details about how or where it was caught.

An animal control officer was called Monday to a home where a snake was spotted on a porch, police said. But by the time the officer arrived, the snake had slithered away. Then they learned that a zebra cobra was missing from a home in the area. Officials warned anyone who saw the snake to stay away and call 911, saying it could spit and bite if cornered.

WNCN-TV reports that animal control and Raleigh police used wooden boards with special glue on them to trap the snake. It was then moved from the board into a red bucket.

Venomous snakes are legal to own in North Carolina, but they must be kept in escape-proof, bite-proof enclosures and owners must notify law enforcement if one escapes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Police are investigating and an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union branch is closed Wednesday...
Wednesday robbery shuts down lobby of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Officials say the city’s course of action is to repair what has been discovered thus far,...
‘Several issues’ discovered to be cause of two large sinkholes in Davenport, asks for drivers to ‘be patient’
A Davenport man has been arrested and charged with arson according to officials with the...
Man charged with arson following vehicle fire in Davenport
FILE - This Oct. 11, 2011 file photo shows former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld...
Former Sec. of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, early rush-hour traffic rolls along I-10 in Phoenix.
NHTSA unveils new, easy-to-use auto recall search tool
FILE - In this 1995 file photo, members of the FLATs, also known as the Mercury 13, gather for...
Jeff Bezos picks female aerospace pioneer to launch with him
Man claiming he was tortured into cop murder confession sues
Industrial fire in Morris forces evacuations
Evacuations extended near northern Illinois industrial fire
Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned
EXPLAINER: Why Bill Cosby’s conviction was overturned