Advertisement

2 toddlers killed, 12-year-old injured in N.C. mobile home fire

Two toddlers were killed in mobile home fire in North Carolina.
Two toddlers were killed in mobile home fire in North Carolina.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Two toddlers were killed in a mobile home fire in Roseboro, North Carolina Friday morning.

A 12-year-old living at the home was taken to the hospital with injuries from trying to unsuccessfully rescue the small children, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive at the scene. He tried to get inside to help the children, but the home was engulfed in flames preventing him from doing so.

A 3-year-old boy and girl were unable to escape.

Several fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the parents of the children woke up to a smoke detector going off. They couldn’t reach the toddlers who were at the other end of the home.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshal have been requested to assist in the investigation to determine the origin of the fire.

Authorities ask that everyone check their smoke detectors. If you are financially unable to afford one, please contact your local fire department to see if they have access to programs that provide them.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit...
Man arrested following robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
On June 15, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man took packages that...
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Porch pirate’ needs identified following theft at Bettendorf home
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man was seen in a black and white...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after groping victim at Moline Walmart
Illinois' gas tax increases again July 1
Illinois’ gas tax increases again July 1
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals...
Judge: Iowa jail must let murder suspect meet with lawyers

Latest News

President Biden participates in a naturalization ceremony to welcome citizens to our country...
Biden participates in naturalization ceremony
A mink carries a meal of a brook trout caught in Acadia National Park in Maine.
Proposal would ban mink farming to stem coronavirus mutation
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn at the White House in...
Biden calls for bipartisan action on pathway to citizenship
A looming hurricane and threat of additional collapse pose new challenges for search and rescue...
Condo rescue efforts face new challenges
A World Health Organization scientist says to remain on guard as COVID continues to mutate...
COVID: WHO scientist advises to remain cautious