Adding a little ‘fluff’ for dessert

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Chef Kate is back to show us another simple dessert created with Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Very Berry Raspberry Liqueur, cream cheese, and a little bit of sugar!

Fluff recipe:

Whip whipping cream with a little bit of sugar, soften cream cheese to room temperature, and add your choice of flavor. FOLD!

A tip from Chef Kate: To make the cake shown on the show, she used a french vanilla cake mix and substituted the water for the raspberry liqueur.

Mississippi River Distilling Company // 303 N Cody Road, LeClaire, IA 52753 // Facebook

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.