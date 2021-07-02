Butterflies & Bees impact garden

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kate Terrell from Wallace’s Garden Center shows some of the plants they have for sale that will attract butterflies and bees to your garden! She tells Paula not to be afraid of bees, they are much more interested in the pollen from the flowers in your yard!

From milkweed plants to butterfly bushes, Kate tells us these plants are bound to bring in these beautiful creatures to your yard/garden. In all shapes and sizes, these plants are going to help the environment through pollination!

Wallace’s Garden Center // 2605 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722 // Facebook

