Coal Valley Days this weekend

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) -

Stephanie Genova gives us the scoop on what to expect this holiday weekend at the annual Coal Valley Days. Things will look a little different this year, but that doesn’t take away from the fun festivities planned!

Beginning July 2, there will be a petting zoo open, beer tent open, a band named Nuclear Plowboys beginning their show at 7 PM until 12 AM, and fireworks will be displayed at dusk.

On July 3, enjoy breakfast in the park beginning at 7 AM, a car show and vendor fair from 9 AM - 3 PM, Coal Valley Days parade begins down First Street to BHSB at 11AM, a bags tournament at 2 PM, a band named The Generations at 3 PM - 6:30 PM, Doggie Dash Races at 4 PM, and the band North of 40 will play from 7 PM- 12 AM.

Visit : Coal Valley Days for more information!

