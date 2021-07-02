Advertisement

Cooking with raspberry liqueur

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Stephanie Godke, chef at Mississippi River Distilling Company, shows Paula how to create delicious, simple sweet treats in the kitchen! With Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Very Berry Raspberry liqueur, these treats are easy to make filled with a lot of flavor!

Making cheesecake doesn’t have to be difficult! Chef Stephanie shows how to create cheesecake from 3 ingredients: Cream Cheese, 1 Egg, and your choice of flavoring.

Three ingredient cheesecake:

- 1 8 oz. Cream Cheese block

- 1 Egg

- Flavor with liqueur/coffee, your choice of flavor

Recommendations Stephanie gave: When adding fresh raspberries to brownies, her method is to take them out of the oven half-baked and then insert raspberries into the raspberries & drizzle the brownies with raspberry liqueur before putting them back in the oven for the remaining time!

Mississippi River Distilling Co // 303 N Cody Rd, Le Claire, IA 52753

