Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Department and Iowa State Police are currently diverting traffic from Interstate 80 as they handle a scene on the bridge where Brady Street meets Interstate 80.

The interstate is currently closed from the bridge at Brady Street to the Northwest Avenue exit. If traveling in the area, expect delays from traffic backed up the interstate.

There are no other details at this time, this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

