Flags to be flown at half staff Saturday in Iowa to honor LaMetta Wynn

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in the state to fly at half staff Saturday, from sunrise to sunset.

It’s to honor LaMetta Wynn, Iowa’s first African American female mayor. Lynn passed away last month at the age of 87.

Wynn was elected to serve Clinton in 1995. She served for three terms.

“Serving as a mayor, school board member, and a role model for the community, LaMetta Wynn’s life was dedicated to helping others,” Gov. Reynolds said in a news release. “Her list of accomplishments along with the historical significance of being the first African-American female mayor in Iowa’s history blazed a trail for others to follow. Her legacy will serve as a powerful reminder to the greatness of Iowans and the values and ideals embedded so deeply in America’s DNA: character, determination, and hard work are what count.”

A visitation is planned for Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Church of the Open Door in Clinton. A second visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, with a funeral service to follow immediately after. The burial will take place in Springdale Cemetery.

The mayor of Clinton is paying respects to the city’s former mayor, LaMetta Wynn, after she...
