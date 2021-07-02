Florida man charged in Moline after Friday morning shots-fired incident

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police have arrested a man who they say was responsible for a shots-fired incident early Friday morning.

At around 3:37 a.m., Moline police responded to a shots-fired call in the 2500 Block of 52nd Avenue, where it was alleged there were 4 or 5 shots near a motel in that area. After speaking with witnesses near the scene, officers found gunfire damage on the south side of the motel.

Police believe the incident stemmed from an argument between an undisclosed woman, and her boyfriend, Ameer Isaiah, 28, of Fort Myers, FL. Isaiah was arrested by officers and charged by the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Isaiah is currently being held in Rock Island County Jail. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Moline Police Department with details.

