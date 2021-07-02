Advertisement

Florida man charged in Moline after Friday morning shots-fired incident

Isaiah, 28, is currently held in Rock Island County Jail for charges stemming from a...
Isaiah, 28, is currently held in Rock Island County Jail for charges stemming from a shots-fired incident in Moline.(Moline Police Dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police have arrested a man who they say was responsible for a shots-fired incident early Friday morning.

At around 3:37 a.m., Moline police responded to a shots-fired call in the 2500 Block of 52nd Avenue, where it was alleged there were 4 or 5 shots near a motel in that area. After speaking with witnesses near the scene, officers found gunfire damage on the south side of the motel.

Police believe the incident stemmed from an argument between an undisclosed woman, and her boyfriend, Ameer Isaiah, 28, of Fort Myers, FL. Isaiah was arrested by officers and charged by the Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Isaiah is currently being held in Rock Island County Jail. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Moline Police Department with details.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit...
Man arrested following robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident
On June 15, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man took packages that...
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Porch pirate’ needs identified following theft at Bettendorf home
Todd William Adams
Clinton County sex offender sentenced to life in prison on sexual abuse charges
Officials currently on scene at an accident on Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.
Officials on scene at Blue Grass traffic accident

Latest News

Pets & Fireworks
QC Welfare Center
Red White & Boom
QCL 2
(Source: WAFB)
Flags to be flown at half staff Saturday in Iowa to honor LaMetta Wynn
Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident