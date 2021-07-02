Advertisement

Iowa Hawkeyes football tickets to go on sale in July as Kinnick Stadium preps to open at full capacity

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa on Friday said single game tickets for Hawkeyes home football games will go on sale in early July.

The university made the announcement as it prepares for the return of full capacity at all of its home athletic events, including Kinnick Stadium.

Ticket sales will begin on July 11 for I-Club members and season ticket holders, and on July 15 for the general public.

“We are preparing for and planning for 100 percent capacity and excited to welcome fans back to Kinnick Stadium and all of our venues,” said Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair. “We are coming off one of the most successful athletic seasons in program history and are looking forward to continuing that momentum. Having our fans in the stands, cheering on our student-athletes, will only add to the success.”

For more information, including how to get tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit...
Man arrested following robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident
On June 15, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man took packages that...
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Porch pirate’ needs identified following theft at Bettendorf home
Todd William Adams
Clinton County sex offender sentenced to life in prison on sexual abuse charges
Officials currently on scene at an accident on Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.
Officials on scene at Blue Grass traffic accident

Latest News

falcons
High School baseball and softball highlights 7/1
falcons
High School Baseball and Softball highlights 7/1
Noah Schlicksup got to announce a River Bandits game on the radio Wednesday
River Bandits provide incredible experience for teen with Tourette’s syndrome who was teased at school
Alleman wrestling star Jack Patting just became an IWCOA State Champion
Alleman celebrates Jack Patting’s State Championship