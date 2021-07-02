LeClaire opening new event space

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -

A new event space is opening next door to the Mississippi River Distilling Company. Opening with it’s first event in August, the Celebration Center offers amazing river views, a one-of-a-kind look and feel, a rooftop patio that fits around 150 guests, and a whisky cellar.

Leah Cafarelli talks with Paula about the new event space as the Celebration Center Manager. Steps away from Mississippi River Distilling Company, their signature drinks will be available at the event center.

With an on-site bridal suite and multiple room options for gatherings and meetings, this event space can be used in many different celebrations and occasions.

Celebration Center // 229 N Cody Rd, Le Claire, IA 52753

