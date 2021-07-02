Advertisement

Man arrested following robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit...
A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.

Detectives from the Davenport and Rock Island Police Departments, and Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation say 29-year-old Zachary Cahill is charged with 2nd Degree Robbery in relation to the robbery on Wednesday.

In addition, Cahill is also charged with 1st Degree Theft in relation to a vehicle theft that occurred on Wednesday, June 9 in the 1300 block of North Harrison Street.

Cahill was also arrested for outstanding warrants, including two counts of Probation Violation, a Failure to Appear – Unauthorized Use of a Credit Card out of Davenport, and a warrant from Bettendorf for Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree.

Cahill was booked into the Scott County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

