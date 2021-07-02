Advertisement

Mississippi River Distilling Co. recognized for signature drinks

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -

River Travel magazine has a new list of “The Best of the River” and some LeClaire businesses made this list including 5 mentions from the Mississippi River Distilling Company. Three of the recognition’s are for their signature drinks and the other two for their food. Sean McQueen mixes up a few of their special drinks for Paula to see her opinion on the drinks!

Made with Dailey Farms’ goat milk, the signature drink for the month of July is approved by Paula! The cocktail features Iowish Whiskey, goat milk, roasted sweet corn, lime, and Tajin seasoning.

A crowd favorite, their Very Berry Raspberry Liqueur is now available for the holiday weekend!

Mississippi River Distilling Co // 303 N Cody Road, LeClaire, IA 52753 // Facebook

