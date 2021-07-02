Advertisement

Officials on scene at Blue Grass traffic accident

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials are on scene now at an accident at 100th Avenue and Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.

A semi hauling a cement mixer and a pickup truck with a trailer attached appear to be involved in the crash. TV 6 crews at the site saw a MedForce helicopter arrive and leave.

It’s unknown at this time how many people were involved in the accident or their status.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

