Pet Safety with Fireworks

QC Animal Welfare Center’s Patti McRae joins us with Lioness, a 3 month old kitten up for adoption at the welfare center! Contact the number below for more information on Lioness and his sibling that is back at the welfare center.

Quad City Animal Welfare Center Team has a few tips going into the holiday weekend:

- Find a safe place for your pets indoors and away from fireworks activity in a quiet, comfortable, and secure spot

- Use ambient noise to help keep your pets comfortable such as music or television

- Talk to your veterinarian about calming devices such as thunder shirts, calming collars/spray, and composure treats. Your vet may want to get your pet started on anxiety meds.

- Keep your pet busy and distracted with food puzzles and Kongs during the display

- Make sure your pets have proper identification such as a collar and/or microchip

- You should always have your vet records and emergency numbers handy

QC Animal Welfare Center // 309-787-6830

