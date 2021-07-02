Advertisement

Pet Safety with Fireworks

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -

QC Animal Welfare Center’s Patti McRae joins us with Lioness, a 3 month old kitten up for adoption at the welfare center! Contact the number below for more information on Lioness and his sibling that is back at the welfare center.

Quad City Animal Welfare Center Team has a few tips going into the holiday weekend:

- Find a safe place for your pets indoors and away from fireworks activity in a quiet, comfortable, and secure spot

- Use ambient noise to help keep your pets comfortable such as music or television

- Talk to your veterinarian about calming devices such as thunder shirts, calming collars/spray, and composure treats. Your vet may want to get your pet started on anxiety meds.

- Keep your pet busy and distracted with food puzzles and Kongs during the display

- Make sure your pets have proper identification such as a collar and/or microchip

- You should always have your vet records and emergency numbers handy

QC Animal Welfare Center // 309-787-6830

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit...
Man arrested following robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident
On June 15, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man took packages that...
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Porch pirate’ needs identified following theft at Bettendorf home
Todd William Adams
Clinton County sex offender sentenced to life in prison on sexual abuse charges
Officials currently on scene at an accident on Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.
Officials on scene at Blue Grass traffic accident

Latest News

Pets & Fireworks
QC Welfare Center
Red White & Boom
Red, White & Boom is back this weekend
Red White & Boom
QCL 2
Timberlake Playhouse
TimberLake Playhouse presents a new show coming in July