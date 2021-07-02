Advertisement

Plenty of sunshine for the holiday weekend!

Lower Humidity Will Make A Difference
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Sunshine and comfier conditions are on the way for your Friday.  High pressure will keep light east winds in place leading to much lower humidity today and highs only in the 70s and 80s.  We will get back to the mid 80s on Saturday, but clear skies will continue.  We will get back to regularly scheduled summer on the 4th and 5th with highs near 90º and higher humidity.  Next week will turn more active with storm chances daily in the afternoon and evenings, however it is too early to tell if we will have severe weather or not.

TODAY: Sunny.  High: 82º.  Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW:  Sunny.  High: 86º.

