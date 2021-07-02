Advertisement

Red, White & Boom is back this weekend

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The annual bi-state Red, White and Boom event in downtown Davenport and Rock Island returns on July 3, 2021. With activities beginning at 5 PM in Rock Island, 6 PM in Davenport, and 9:30 PM fireworks will begin. Fireworks will be set off on two barges in the Mississippi River in sync to music broadcast on 97X.

Spectators can watch from free viewing areas with their own lawn chair along the Davenport riverfront including LeClaire Park, Freight House Farmers Market parking lot, the new Quinlan Court and Bechtel Park, or from Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island.

A few fun activities to look forward to: LeClaire Park will be having Identity Crisis for a free performance from 6-9:30 PM along with many activities for adults & kids, Quinlan Court will have the Classic Car Cruise-in with the QC Cruisers, Moonlight Market will have vendors outdoors, & Modern Woodman Park will have a game beginning at 6 PM and immediately after, The Class of ‘82 will perform your favorite 1980s synth/pop hits in the stadium.

Further information: Red, White, & Boom

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit...
Man arrested following robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident
On June 15, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man took packages that...
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Porch pirate’ needs identified following theft at Bettendorf home
Todd William Adams
Clinton County sex offender sentenced to life in prison on sexual abuse charges
Officials currently on scene at an accident on Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.
Officials on scene at Blue Grass traffic accident

Latest News

Pets & Fireworks
Pet Safety with Fireworks
Pets & Fireworks
QC Welfare Center
Red White & Boom
QCL 2
Timberlake Playhouse
TimberLake Playhouse presents a new show coming in July