Red, White & Boom is back this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The annual bi-state Red, White and Boom event in downtown Davenport and Rock Island returns on July 3, 2021. With activities beginning at 5 PM in Rock Island, 6 PM in Davenport, and 9:30 PM fireworks will begin. Fireworks will be set off on two barges in the Mississippi River in sync to music broadcast on 97X.

Spectators can watch from free viewing areas with their own lawn chair along the Davenport riverfront including LeClaire Park, Freight House Farmers Market parking lot, the new Quinlan Court and Bechtel Park, or from Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island.

A few fun activities to look forward to: LeClaire Park will be having Identity Crisis for a free performance from 6-9:30 PM along with many activities for adults & kids, Quinlan Court will have the Classic Car Cruise-in with the QC Cruisers, Moonlight Market will have vendors outdoors, & Modern Woodman Park will have a game beginning at 6 PM and immediately after, The Class of ‘82 will perform your favorite 1980s synth/pop hits in the stadium.

Further information: Red, White, & Boom

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.