TaxSlayer Center to open for full-capacity, first time in 15 months

By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The TaxSlayer Center will reopen to a full capacity on July 9, which will be their first performance in 15 months. The arena has made many changes due to COVID-19, like touchless sinks, toilets, and water fountains. Officials say face masks are preferred for those who are not vaccinated.

During the pandemic, the TaxSlayer Center served as a COVID-19 vaccination site, hosted limited capacity graduation ceremonies, and the MVC women’s basketball tournament. Now, thousands will be let back in to enjoy live music and getting back to normal. Executive Director Scott Mullen says, " it’s terrific. we’re going from 0-100 right now getting everything ready,” adding he’s most excited for the crowds and seeing everyone cheering after a sold-out show.

For now, it’s still an empty stadium as crews clean and prepares for changes. Some you can expect include contactless ordering, to cut down on traffic on the concourse. Mullen says you’ll be able to order snacks or drinks from your cell phone and get a notification when it’s ready. This way, there will be fewer lines as well.

We are just days away from a return in traffic to not only the TaxSlayer Center but Moline and the entire Quad Cities. Mullen says they bring in an estimated 100-million-dollar economic impact each year, “there’s a lot of businesses that depend on in downtown. Everybody’s been in the dark so long, this will bring light back to the area.”

Visitors can also expect to go through a metal detector when they enter the TaxSlayer Center. Bags larger than 5x7 will not be allowed inside, other than diaper bags for those with infants.

Other changes include WIFI upgrades, additional hand sanitizer dispensers, bacteria-killing UV lights to disinfect escalator handrails, and remodeled conference centers and suites.

The first concert is July 9 featuring Dokken, Firehouse, Jack Russell’s Great White & special guest Brandon Gibbs. Some other big names performing in the fall are the Doobie Brothers and Michael Bublé.

