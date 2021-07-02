Wallace’s Garden Center gardening tips

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Kate Terrell from Wallace’s Garden Center shows what their garden center has to offer for gardeners of all expert levels. With already-planted vegetable plants in a pot with veggies already on the plant, Kate says you just have to water and allow sunlight to reach the plants for these to succeed.

Kate also explains the different sprays she brought to demonstrate, with one being specifically used for when there are gnats in your plants indoors! It is important to always feed your plants: whether that be with tomato-feed, sunlight, and/or water.

Wallace’s Garden Center // 2605 Devils Glen Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722 // Facebook

