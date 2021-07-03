Campers take to Scott Co. Park for holiday weekend

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Campers took to the Scott County Park in Eldridge ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The park anticipated being at capacity during the weekend as more campers flocked to the campsite towards the end of the week.

“The camping last year actually went real well. Once Some of the restrictions were lifted early on where we could have our restrooms back open,” Dave Ong said, the Park Manager. “Everything is I would call as back to normal as can be. We hope that people come out and have a good time.”

Campers like Eldon Ballenger of Fruitland, Iowa plan to spend the holiday with family. He said they’ve been at the campgrounds for over a week and enjoy the relaxation.

“We came up early so we hopefully could get a spot so we could go watch fireworks in Park View,” he said. “Last year you had to social distance and you want to be friendly with the other campers but then you want to social distance as well and stuff. So this year is getting a lot better hopefully.”

Kristy Eberhart of Dewitt, Iowa has been at the campgrounds for a couple of weeks and loves camping.

“It’s just a joy. You don’t have to do anything. Just sit and just enjoy the outdoors,” she said. “We were a little more cautious last year but we did go because knowing sitting outside where it’s spacious and you have your own little surroundings, we did that.”

“We definitely want people to come out to the park and see what’s going on. Participate in activities be it riding a bike, or taking a walk, hiking our trails,” Ong said.

