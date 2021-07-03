Celtic Night Out with the Scottish American Society

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Scottish American Society will host a Celtic Night Out at the Riverfront Grille in Rock Island. It will be held on Saturday, July 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission will include appetizers, haggis, and live entertainment from a Quad Cities bagpipe band, Black Hawk Pipes and Drums, as well as the Barley House band.

The cost will be $22 for adults who pay in advance by July 10, or $25 at the door. Children 11 years old and under with a parent will have free admission.

For more information about the event or to RSVP, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.