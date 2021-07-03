Advertisement

Celtic Night Out with the Scottish American Society

Barley House band
Barley House band(Free)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Scottish American Society will host a Celtic Night Out at the Riverfront Grille in Rock Island. It will be held on Saturday, July 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission will include appetizers, haggis, and live entertainment from a Quad Cities bagpipe band, Black Hawk Pipes and Drums, as well as the Barley House band.

The cost will be $22 for adults who pay in advance by July 10, or $25 at the door. Children 11 years old and under with a parent will have free admission.

For more information about the event or to RSVP, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident
Officials currently on scene at an accident on Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.
One transported to hospital after two vehicle accident in Blue Grass
Todd William Adams
Clinton County sex offender sentenced to life in prison on sexual abuse charges
A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit...
Man arrested following robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
A Galesburg man was arrested on Thursday following a drug investigation in Moline.
Galesburg man charged following drug investigation in Moline

Latest News

Warm sunshine for your Saturday. Clear skies for fireworks tonight
Your First Alert Forecast
Officials currently on scene at an accident on Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.
One transported to hospital after two vehicle accident in Blue Grass
Blue Grass Accident
Blue Grass Accident
Court strikes Trump EPA rule for full-year 15% ethanol sales