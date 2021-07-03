Advertisement

Crews prepare barges for Red, White & Boom

By Marci Clark
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews have been preparing the barges that will shoot off over a ton of fireworks for the Red, White & Boom firework display. The show will kick off July 3 at 9:30 p.m. After many 4th of July events were cancelled last year, the event is back and bigger than ever.

“Having missed last year, the anticipation of tonight’s fireworks is sky high,” says Ken Croken, Chairman on the committee for Red, White & Boom.

The fireworks will be shot off two barges in the Mississippi between Davenport and Rock Island. Red, White & Boom will kick off this year like normal without masks, social distancing, or capacity limits.

“People really missed Red, White & Boom last year. Really over the decades, it’s emerged as the centerpiece of our summer season,” says Croken.

After over a year of restrictions and cancelled events, the QC firework show is a time to finally come together and celebrate.

“If there is one single shared belief our community has, its the love of our country and what better time than Independence Day to come out and be with our neighbors and celebrate that anniversary today,” Croken says.

The fireworks will start at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. Official viewing areas include Schwiebert Park, LeClaire Park, Lindsay Park, Modern Woodmen, and Quinlan Court. Masks are not required inside Modern Woodmen.

