Advertisement

Davenport man arrested in connection with house fire

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested and charged in connection to a house fire that happened in May.

On Thursday, July 1st, 36-year-old Zachariah Arrington is charged with 1st Degree Arson in connection with the incident.

According to the Davenport Fire Department, on Thursday May 27th, crews were called at around 11:15 p.m. to the 1600 block of W 17th Street. When they arrived on scene, smoke could be seen coming from the back porch.

Officials say police were already on scene and removed a burning lawn mower from the porch and extinguished the fire.

The porch sustained moderate smoke and fire damage. No injuries were reported.

During the preliminary investigation, Davenport Fire Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident
A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit...
Man arrested following robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Officials currently on scene at an accident on Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.
Officials on scene at Blue Grass traffic accident
On June 15, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man took packages that...
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Porch pirate’ needs identified following theft at Bettendorf home
Todd William Adams
Clinton County sex offender sentenced to life in prison on sexual abuse charges

Latest News

A Galesburg man was arrested on Thursday following a drug investigation in Moline.
Galesburg man charged following drug investigation in Moline
Firework sales on pace to set record sales, but retailers face shortage
Firework sales to hit records, but retailers face shortage
Firework sales on pace to set record sales, but retailers face shortage
Firework sales on pace to set record sales, but retailers face shortage
Pets & Fireworks
QC Welfare Center