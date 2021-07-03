Davenport man arrested in connection with house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested and charged in connection to a house fire that happened in May.

On Thursday, July 1st, 36-year-old Zachariah Arrington is charged with 1st Degree Arson in connection with the incident.

According to the Davenport Fire Department, on Thursday May 27th, crews were called at around 11:15 p.m. to the 1600 block of W 17th Street. When they arrived on scene, smoke could be seen coming from the back porch.

Officials say police were already on scene and removed a burning lawn mower from the porch and extinguished the fire.

The porch sustained moderate smoke and fire damage. No injuries were reported.

During the preliminary investigation, Davenport Fire Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

