Day 1 at the Rick Doren Classic in Iowa City

Iowa City, Iowa (KWQC) - A great day of action at the University of Iowa for the Rick Doren Classic.

The West Liberty Comets (sorry for putting West Branch on the graphics) fought to the final inning with the top ranked team in Class 5A, but the Muscatine Muskies were able to score two in the bottom of the seventh to walk off the win.

Pleasant Valley edged out a tough Waukee team for a 5-3 victory.

The Davenport West Falcons may have lost the game against Valley, but they won the battle of the highlights with Ashley Smith’s fantastic grab.

The Davenport North Wildcats ran out of time, trying to come back against Independence, dropping a high scoring 9-5 matchup.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.