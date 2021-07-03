Advertisement

Galesburg man charged following drug investigation in Moline

A Galesburg man was arrested on Thursday following a drug investigation in Moline.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - A Galesburg man was arrested on Thursday following a drug investigation.

The investigation took place in the 5400 block of 27th Street in Moline, according to the Moline Police Department.

Officials say a man was found to have 13,680 grams of cannabis with him and had intended to sell the cannabis in the area.

27-year-old Tevin L. Teel is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, a Class X felony. He is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $50,000 10% applies bond.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group at 309-524-2147 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities 309-762-9500 or use the free anonymous reporting mobile app, P3 Tips.

