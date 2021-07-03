Advertisement

Iowa boys spend hours helping turtles cross dangerous road

Blanding's turtles, Photo by Matt Cross.
Blanding's turtles, Photo by Matt Cross.(Matt Cross)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENTURA, Iowa (AP) - The road running between a marsh wildlife area and Clear Lake in Ventura is dangerous for turtles, even with a turtle crossing sign. So five boys aged 8 to 10 have spent some time this summer helping the turtles cross.

The Mason City Globe reports that on one recent summer day, the spent several hours assisting turtles, saving 20 to 30 from being flattened by motorists, and they reckon they’ve saved close to 200 overall.

The five friends in on the turtle rescuing are Keygan Hoover, Blake Meyer, Cole Meyer, Zacaious Moe and Casen Wenzel.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident
Officials currently on scene at an accident on Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.
One transported to hospital after two vehicle accident in Blue Grass
Todd William Adams
Clinton County sex offender sentenced to life in prison on sexual abuse charges
A Galesburg man was arrested on Thursday following a drug investigation in Moline.
Galesburg man charged following drug investigation in Moline
A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit...
Man arrested following robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport

Latest News

Crews prepare barges for Red, White & Boom
Crews prepare barges for Red, White & Boom
Crews prepare barges for Red, White & Boom
Crews prepare barges for Red, White & Boom
Barley House band
Celtic Night Out with the Scottish American Society
Warm sunshine for your Saturday. Clear skies for fireworks tonight
Your First Alert Forecast