Iowa Shooting Guard Joe Wieskamp to keep his name in NBA Draft

Iowa Men's Basketball shooting guard and Muscatine native, Joe Wieskamp, officially announced on Friday that he will be keeping his name in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Wieskamp took to Twitter Friday afternoon, saying “Hawkeye Nation.. it’s been an incredible 3 years. I can’t thank you all enough for your support throughout my career…”

Hawkeye Nation.. it’s been an incredible 3 years. I can’t thank you all enough for your support throughout my career…



At this time, I’d like to officially announce that I will be keeping my name in the 2021 NBA Draft. I’ll be a Hawkeye for life! #WiesyOuttaHere ✌🏻💛 pic.twitter.com/UKWPXCf4vr — Joe Wieskamp (@JWieskamp21) July 2, 2021

In three seasons with the Hawkeyes, Wieskamp averaged 13.2 points. He also had 566 rebounds, 141 assists, 92 steals and 41 blocks. He shot 47 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range.

