King’s Harvest Pet Rescue shelter hosting petting event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - King’s Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill shelter will open its doors on Saturday to volunteers to come pet and play with their almost 2 dozen dogs. The event will start at 8:45 p.m at the shelter in Davenport.

Elizabeth Corn, Director of King’s Harvest Pet Rescue shelter, told TV6 that the goal of the event is to help keep the pets calm during the Red, White, and Boom event.

“If you want to come in and instead of going to the fireworks and battling the bugs and the heat, said Corn, “come sit in our air conditioning and keep some pets company.”

Children are allowed to participate with their parents, but outside pets will not be allowed. No registration is needed to attend.

