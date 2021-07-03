Veterans and animal shelters ask you to shoot fireworks only during legal times

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Veterans and animal shelters are urging you to stick to the designated fireworks times and stop shooting fireworks ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

It’s estimated anywhere from 11 to 30 percent of U.S. veterans have P.T.S.D. or posttraumatic stress disorder. That includes Ben Enlow who served in Iraq and was in the Army Reserves from 2003 to 2010. He says fireworks can be difficult when they shoot at all hours of the night, “It can be triggering. That’s why it’s helpful to know when they’re going to shoot them off within the hours. Personally, I love shooting my own fireworks off too, I love going and getting on with taking my kids along. But when they start getting outside the hours. You don’t know what’s coming, it can be triggering.”

“To me personally, [independence day] means freedom, being able to do what we want when we want and how we want,” says Enlow.

Recreational fireworks are illegal in Illinois. In Iowa, they are only allowed from 9 a.m. .to 10 p.m. on July 3 and 4th. Enlow asks you to stick to that and reminds fellow veterans it’s okay to ask for help around the holiday weekend. “Just remember that there are others with you that have experienced the same thing. And don’t be afraid to reach out if you do find yourself needing help,” he says a great resource is the Quad City Veterans Outpatient Clinic.

Also asking you to be mindful are animal shelters. King’s Harvest Pet Rescue says an average of 40 to 50 pets show up at shelters after the 4th of July Weekend. Director Elizabeth Corn says, “a lot of pets have loud noise/storm anxiety. And with fireworks, it’s something that happens maybe twice a year, July 4 and New Year. They’re not used to that noise so it’s scary for them.”

It’s recommended you keep your pets’ company when fireworks go off and keep them somewhere quiet like the basement, so they don’t escape. Corn says oftentimes pets will “be loose then get hit by cars because they’re scared and don’t know where they are.” She says it’s ideal if your pet is microchipped, that way if your pet does run loose, it will be easier to get them ack to you.

