Warm Sunshine for the Holiday Weekend!

Humidity Rising Over the Next few Days
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - A large ridge of high pressure over the upper Midwest will continue to keep things sunny and bright through the holiday weekend. Look for highs in the 80′s to lower 90′s today and tomorrow, with humidity creeping up by Sunday into Monday. The heat index could approach the middle 90′s during the period. Our spell of dry weather comes to an end Monday night, followed by daily rain chances through the week.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High: 87°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 67°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 90°. Heat index: 95°.

