Advertisement

WATCH: Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI, Hawaii (CNN) - A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered passengers.

Video from someone on the flight shows at least two birds flying through the cabin.

At first the maintenance team tried to catch the animals by opening ceiling panels.

When that failed, crew members turned off the lights and asked passengers to lower their shades.

The birds then flew to the only source of light on the plane, near an open exit, and left on their own.

The crowd cheered after the extra passengers departed and the incident only caused a 25-minute delay.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident
Officials currently on scene at an accident on Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.
One transported to hospital after two vehicle accident in Blue Grass
Todd William Adams
Clinton County sex offender sentenced to life in prison on sexual abuse charges
A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit...
Man arrested following robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
On June 15, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man took packages that...
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Porch pirate’ needs identified following theft at Bettendorf home

Latest News

Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Police say 9 in custody after standoff on Interstate 95
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Remainder of a collapsed condo to be demolished Sunday, official says
A United Airlines flight from Hawaii to New Jersey was delayed by unauthorized, feathered...
Birds trapped in plane cabin delays flight
Hurricane Elsa is bringing heavy rain and wind to the Caribbean, as seen here in Barbados on...
Hurricane Elsa races toward Haiti amid fears of landslides