Wilton Beavers host annual cancer night fundraiser

WILTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Baseball and softball took a back seat for the night as the Wilton Beavers raised money to help fight cancer.

Through a uniform auction, 50/50 raffle, and donations, the teams raised funds for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Players were introduced with cancer survivors, those currently battling cancer, or in memory of someone who has passed because of cancer. The program specifically wanted to honor assistant baseball coach Ed Sawvell, who is currently fighting his own battle.

