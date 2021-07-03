Advertisement

Wilton Beavers host annual cancer night fundraiser

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Baseball and softball took a back seat for the night as the Wilton Beavers raised money to help fight cancer.

Through a uniform auction, 50/50 raffle, and donations, the teams raised funds for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Players were introduced with cancer survivors, those currently battling cancer, or in memory of someone who has passed because of cancer. The program specifically wanted to honor assistant baseball coach Ed Sawvell, who is currently fighting his own battle.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police diverting Interstate 80 traffic from incident
A Davenport man was arrested Thursday following the robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit...
Man arrested following robbery of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Davenport
Officials currently on scene at an accident on Highway 61 South near Blue Grass.
One transported to hospital after two vehicle accident in Blue Grass
Todd William Adams
Clinton County sex offender sentenced to life in prison on sexual abuse charges
On June 15, officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the man took packages that...
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Porch pirate’ needs identified following theft at Bettendorf home

Latest News

Ashley Smith with an amazing grab as part of the days highlights
Day 1 at the Rick Doren Classic in Iowa City
Iowa Shooting Guard Joe Wieskamp to keep his name in NBA Draft
Iowa Hawkeyes football tickets to go on sale in July as Kinnick Stadium preps to open at full capacity
falcons
High School baseball and softball highlights 7/1