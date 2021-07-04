Car strikes traffic light in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - A car struck a traffic light in East Moline Sunday afternoon at about 4 p.m. The incident happened at the intersection of 16th Avenue and 7th Street when two cars collided, causing slight damage to a building on the corner 16th Avenue and 7th Street.

The traffic lights at the intersection are not working after the incident. Police says one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police are investigating in incident.

